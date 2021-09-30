Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098522450
International day of Women and Girls in science is observed every year on February 11, The day recognizes the critical role women and girls play in science and technology. Vector illustration
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
11th2022achievementsannualawarenessbackgroundbannercampaigncelebratingconceptcopy spacedaydesign assetsempowermenteventfebruaryfemalegender equalitygirlsglobalgraphic resourceshappyhealthhistoryillustrationimportanceinternationallaboratorynationalnewparticipationpassionpost cardposterprofessionrecognitionresearchssciencescientistsspacesupporttechnologythemetypographyvectorwomenworkingworldworldwide
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist