Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095729384
Ink Stains Seamless Pattern. Fashion Concept. Distress Print. Bordo, Pink Illustration. Graffiti Surface Textile. Ink Stains. Spray Paint. Splash Blots. Artistic Creative Vector Background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarmyartbackgroundblotsbordocamocamouflagecanvascolorcreativedesigndirtydistressdistressedendlessfabricfashiongeometricglamourgraffitigrungehandinkink stains seamless patternliquidmilitarymodernpastelpatternpinkprintretroseamlesssmudgessplashsplashessplattersportspotspraystainsstylesurfacetextureurbanvectorvintagewatercolor
Categories: Miscellaneous, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist