Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082694273
Illustration vector graphic of waiting pointer click icon. Cursor Logo. Circular shape with thick to thin color. Draw a broken block shape. Black. Simple flat image. Transparent background
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aimingbackgroundblackbusinessbuttonchoiceclickclickingcommunicationcomputerconceptconnectionconnection iconcursordesigndigitaleditablefingerflatgesturegraphichandiconillustrationinteractioninteractive screeninteractivityinterfaceinternetisolatedlinemouseoutlinepictogrampointpointerpresspushscreensignsymboltaptargettechnologythintouchtouch screenvectorwebwebsite
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist