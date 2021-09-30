Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102013553
Ice Hockey Player - Stock Illustration as EPS 10 File
D
By DesignPrax
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultcomputer graphicconceptscopy spacecut outdesign elementdigitally generated imagehelmethockey puckhockey stickiceice hockeyice skateice-skatingillustrationleisure activitymenpaddingplayingprotectionrecreational pursuitskillspeedsportsports helmetteam sporttrack and field athletevectorwinter sport
Categories: Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist