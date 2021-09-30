Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089847815
houseplants in pots set icon hand drawn. vector, minimalism, scandinavian, monochrome, nordic. sticker plant flowers
g
By gata_iris
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
botanicalbotanycactuscollectioncutedaffodildecorationdecorativedesigndoodledrawingdrawnelementflorafloralflowerflowerpotgardengerberagraphichandhomehousehouseplanthouseplantsiconillustrationindoorinteriorisolatedlineminimalismmonochromenaturalnaturenordicplantpotpotspottedscandinaviansetsketchspathiphyllumstickersucculentvectorwhite
Similar images
More from this artist