Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088270289
Houseplant in flower pot isolated vector illustration on white background.
A
By ALEXOM11
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bloomblossombotanicbotanicalbotanycartoonceramicceramic potcultivateddecordecorationdecorativeecologyenvironmentevergreenflatflat house plantsfloralfloristicflowerflowerpotfoliagegardengardeninggrassgreenhomehousehouseplanticonillustrationindoorinteriorisolatedleafleavesnaturalnatureorganicplantpotpottedpotted plantpotted weedspringsucculenttreevasevectorweed
Similar images
More from this artist