Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2091658225
Hindi Typography - Griha Pravesh means House Warming Ceremony. Creative Banner Design for House Warming Ceremony. Illustration of Kalash.
J
By JoshiGraphy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbandhanbannerbridecalligraphycardceremonyclipartcoupledecorationdecorativedesigndiyadoorentrygarlandgrahgrahagrihahardikhindihinduhomehouseillustrationindianinvitationinvitejoshigraphykalashleafleavesmangomuhuratnewly marriednimantranoil lampparveshpoojapraveshprayerpujaritualshubhtypographyvectorvidhiwarmwelcomeworship
Categories: Religion, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist