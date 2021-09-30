Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2096566828
Hibiscus flowers, monstera and palm leaves irregular seamless pattern. Yellow and green floral tropical endless texture. Exotic bright boundless background. Summer paradise plants surface design
C
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apparelboundless backgroundclothcosmeticsendlessexoticfabricflatfloralflowerflyergift papergreengreeting cardhand drawnhibiscusinteriorirregularleaveslinenmodernmonsteranotebook coverpalmparadisepatternplantprintrandom repeatrepeatingseamlesssouvenirsstationerysummersurface designtextiletexturetiletoss repeattrendytropicalyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist