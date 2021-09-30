Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083627300
Hello December calligraphy hand lettering. Inspirational winter quote. Vector template for typography poster, banner, flyer, sticker, t-shirt, etc.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadvertisingbackgroundbannerbrushbusinesscalendarcalligraphycardchristmasconceptdecemberdecorationdesigndiscountdrawnelementfashionflyergraphicgreetinghandhandwrittenhelloillustrationinspirationalisolatedletteringmonthnatureofferposterpromotionquotesalesayingscriptseasonseasonalsignstickert-shirttemplatetexttypographictypographyvectorwinterword
Categories: Miscellaneous, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist