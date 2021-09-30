Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095139080
Heavy vehicle driving practice test with red cones. Student driver driving a truck. Instructor makes a stop gesture with his hand. Flat vector illustration template.
F
By Flat vectors
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americanautoautomobilebeginnercarcategorycharacterclipartconecoursedrivedrivereducationexamexaminationexerciseflatheavyillustrationinstructorjoblearnlearnerlessonlicensemachinerymaleoutdoorspracticeroadsafetyschoolstopsstudentteacherteachingtesttractortraffictrainingtransporttransportationtrucktuitionususavanvectorvehiclewheel loader
Categories: Transportation, People
Similar images
More from this artist