Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089766392
Heart scatter flying on white background. Social media like vector symbols. Romantic mood elements. Holiday decoration graphic design.
s
By sunwards
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
148artbackdropbannerblackbokehconfettidaydecorationdesignelementfebruaryfestiveflowerglittergraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationinternationalisolatedlightlovemarchmaroonmodernpatternphotopinkpurpleredretroromancesaintsanshapesparklesttexturetransparenttwinklevalentinvalentinevintagewallpaperwhitewomenxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist