Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095487143
Heart pulse mosaic icon. Vector collage is made from random virus cell parts. Virus cell collage heart pulse icon, and other icons. Heart pulse collage for epidemic templates.
d
By designpath
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analyticsbacteriabacteriumbiohazardcardiaccellchartcollagecombinedcomposedcontagiouscoronaviruscovidcurvediagnosisdiseaseflatflugraphhealthheartheart pulsehospitaliconillustrationlovemedicalmedical graphmonitormosaicorganizedoscilloscopeparticlepathogenpictogrampulsatingpulserandomratereportrhythmromanticscatteredsicknesssignalsporetestvectorvirus
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist