Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095122340
Heart decoration with Valentine's day lettering. Heart patter for Valentine's day background. Vector illustration.
L
By Lala-Jean
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbannerbeautifulbirthdaycalligraphycardcelebratecelebrationcutedaydecorationdecorativedesignelementelementsfebruaryfeelinggiftgraphicgreetinghappyheartheartsholidayillustrationinvitationinviteisolatedletteringlovelovelymotherpatternpinkpostcardposterredromanceromanticsweetsymboltemplatetextvalentinevalentinesvalentines backgroundvectorwedding
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist