Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100239911
Heart. Abstract love symbol. Continuous line art drawing vector illustration.
V
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbannerblackcalligraphycardcardiaccurldaydecorationdrawnembroideryemptygivegraphicgreetinghandwrittenheartholidayillustrationinvitationletteringlinelogolooplovemodernmotherspatternposterquoteribbonromanticscriptsealshapeshirtsignsignssinglesymboltexttrendtypetypographyvalentinevectorweddingwhite
Categories: Abstract, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist