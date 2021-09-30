Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089838791
Happy Women's day. Hand written lettering isolated on white background. International Woman’s Day greeting calligraphy. Vector template for poster, social network, banner, cards
M
By MayaSekali
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
88 marchbackgroundbannerbeautifulcardcartooncelebrationconceptcreativedaydecorationdesignempowermenteventfacefemalefemininefeminismfloralflowergiftgirlgreetinggrouphappyholidayillustrationinternationalmarchmothermovementpeoplepinkpostcardposterpowerrightssilhouettesisterhoodsolidarityspringtemplatetexttogethervectorwomanwomenwomens dayyoung
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist