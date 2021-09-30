Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094811294
Happy woman hugging lots of money with love. Flat vector illustration. Girl holding tightly in her arms banknotes and coins. Money, prize, inheritance, luck, jackpot concept for banner design
S
By SurfsUp
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievementbackgroundbankbanknotebannerbusinesscartooncashcharactercolorfulcommerceconceptdesigndollarearningeconomyfinanceflatgraphichappyheaphugillustrationincomeincreaseinheritanceinvestmentjackpotlotlotteryloveluckmanymillionairemoneypileprofitrevenuerichsalarysuccesssuccessfultemplatevectorwealthwealthywinnerwomanwork
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist