Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098992973
Happy Pongal celebration. Social media header or banner design with traditional pot, sugarcane and illuminated oil lamp on glossy blurred bokeh background.
S
By SR1996
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagricultureartbackgroundbannercardcelebrationculturedecorationeventfarmerfestivalfloralflowerflyerframegoldengreetinghappy pongalharvesthinduholidayindianleafmakar sankrantinatureoccasionorangepaintpatternposterpotprosperityreligionriceseasonsouth indiaspringsugarcanetamilnadutemplethankfultraditionalwinterwishesworship
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist