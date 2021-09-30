Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082340570
Happy people in warm clothes in snowy winter park. Background people. Winter outdoor activities - skating, skiing, throwing snowballs, building snowman. Flat Vector people set. Files fully editable.
A
By Animashka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeactivitybackgroundboycartooncharacterchildrenchristmaschristmas marketcitycolddesigndogfairfamilyfemaleflatfungirlhappyholidayholidaysillustrationisolatedkidslandscapeleisurelifestylemalenaturenew year treeoutdoorparkpeoplepersonrecreationsceneseasonsetskiingsnowsnowmansporttreeurbanvectorwalkwinterwomanyoung
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist