Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086538395
Happy New Year, the year of the Tiger. Chinese new year 2022, poster with hieroglyph (Translation: year of the Tiger). Vector illustration with a stylized relaxed tiger faces. Three cats.
B
By Boris Znaev
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractanimalartasiaasianastrologicalbackgroundbannercalendarcardcatcelebrationcharacterchinachineseconceptculturedecorationdesignelegantelementfestivalgoldengraphicgreetinghappinesshappyheadholidayhoroscopeillustrationluckylunarmascotneworientalprosperityredrelaxedseasonsignstylesymboltigertraditionalvectorwildyearzodiac
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist