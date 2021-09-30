Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090745922
Happy New Year luxury background with golden glitter sparkles. Gold bokeh
-
By -strizh-
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20222023anniversaryannualawardawardingbackgroundbannerbestbirthdaycarnivalcelebrationceremonychristmasconfettidecorationdesignentertainmentfallingfestivefiestaflyingfoilfunglittergoldgoldengraduatesgraduationgraphichappinesshappy new yearholidaylightluxurynew yearnightnominatednomineepaperpatternperformanceposterribbonsequinshinyshowvectorwinnerxmas
Similar images
More from this artist