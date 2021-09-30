Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086454932
Happy New year. 2022 year of the tiger. Muzzle tiger in the form of a ping-pong ball. Ping-pong ball in the form of a tiger. Greeting card design template. Vector illustration on isolated background
M
By Mityay PG
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022animalartasianbackgroundballbannercalendarcardcartooncatcelebratecelebrationcharacterchinachinesechristmasconceptculturedecorationdesignfestivalgamegreetinghappyholidayhoroscopeillustrationlunarmammalneworientalpaperpatternpingplaypongpostcardpostersignsportsymboltabletennistigertraditionalvectoryearzodiaczoo
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist