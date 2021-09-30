Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2085896398
Happy New Year 2022 Concept. New Year is the time or day at which a new calendar year begins and the calendar's year count increments by one.
d
By dpicso
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022 calendar2022 new yearbackgroundbannerblackbusinesscalendarcardcelebratecelebrationchinesechristmasconceptcongratulationdarkdecorationdesigneveeventfestivalfestiveflyerglittergoldgoldengraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationinvitationlightmerrynewnew yearnightnumberpartyposterseasonshinesymboltemplatetexttypographyvectorwallpaperwinterxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist