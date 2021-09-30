Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094289507
Happy New Year 2022 compact golden triple line design white sparkle firework champagne open new year eve red vector wallpaper greeting card
s
By simbos
Asset data
Popularity
Medium
Usage
Commonly used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
2022abstractannualbackgroundbannerbrightbusinesscardcelebrationchampagnechristmascolorconceptcreativedaydecorationdesigneveeventfireworksgoldengreetinghappyhappy new yearinternetinvitationlightlineline designlogomodernnewnew yearopenpartypostcardredshinesnowsnowflakesparklestardustsymboltripletypographyvectorwallpaperwhiteyear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist