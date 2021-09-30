Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089444654
Happy New 2022 Year. big numbers 2022 with new year hat, party cocktail drink glass, star, gift boxes and glitter. vector banner template isolated on dark blue background
t
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractbackgroundballoonbannerblackboxescalendarcardcelebratecelebrationchristmasconceptconfetticoverdecemberdecorationdesigneventfestivefireworksgiftglassglittergoldgoldengreetinghappyhatholidayiconillustrationinvitationisolatedluxurymerrymodernnewnumberpartypostersparklestartemplatevectorwhitewinterwishxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist