Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102011219
Happy grandmothe holds a digital calculator in his hand and gestures, pointing with the finger of his other hand to the calculator.
S
By Sunny_baby
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accountantaccountingadultarmsbalancecalculatecalculationcalculatorcountdepositdevicedigitalearningseconomyelderlyexpensefinancefinancialfingergesturegrandmagrandmothergrannyhandhappinessholdingillustrationincomeindoorsmathematicsofficeoldold womanpensionerpointprofitshowingsmilesuccesstaxtechnologytintotalsvectorwoman
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist