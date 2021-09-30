Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082856762
Happy Chinese New Year greeting card. Background with talismans and holiday decorations. Asian tradition symbols.
I
By Incomible
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amuletasiaasianastrologicalbackgroundbannerbordercalendarcardcelebratecelebrationchinachinesecoinculturedecorationdesigneventfebruaryfestivalfestiveflowergoldgreetinghappyholidayhoroscopeillustrationingotinvitationlucklunarneworientalpartypeonyplumposterprintredseasonsymboltalismantangerinetraditionalvectorwealthwinterwishingyear
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist