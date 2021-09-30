Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089350748
Happy chinese new year 2023 gong xi fa cai year of the rabbit, hares, bunny zodiac sign with flower,lantern,asian elements gold paper cut style on color Background. (Translation : Happy new year)
S
By Siam Vector
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2023animalartasiaasianbackgroundbannerbeijingbunnycardcelebratechinachineseculturecutcutedecorationdesigneventfestivalfestivegoldgoldengong xi fa caigreetinghappyhareholidayhoroscopeillustrationinvitationlanternlogoluckylunarneworientalpaperplum blossomprosperityrabbitredseasonsignsymboltraditionalvectorwinteryearzodiac
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist