Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2092760335
Happy China Lantern Festival, red chinese lanterns with gold paper cut art and craft style on color background with pink plum blossom flowers and asian elements (translate : Happy Lantern Festival)
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartasiaasianbackgroundbeautifulbluecardcardscelebratecelebrationchinachinese backgroundculturecutedancedecorationdecorativedesigndragonelementeventeventsfestivalfestivefirstgiftgoldgraphicgreetinghappyillustrationinvitationlanternlanternslightlionluxurymoonnicenightredshapeskyspringsymboltraditionalvector
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist