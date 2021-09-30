Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084958058
Happy Birthday to you neon sign. May all your dreams and wishes come true. Card, flyers, poster with eyeglasses, mustache and birthday hat. Vector Neon design for birthday celebration emblem. Night
s
By sivVector
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingageanniversaryannualartbackdropbackgroundbannerbillboardbirthbirthdaybrightcardcelebrationdatedaydecorationdecorativedesigndrawingenjoyeventgreetinghappyhatholidayillustrationinvitationletterletteringlogolovemustacheneonoverlaypartyposterprintquoteretrosigntemplatetexttypetypographictypographyvectorvintagewhiteword
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist