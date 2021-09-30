Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086400431
Hanukkah set. Collection of vector colorful flat Hanukkah symbols with menorah, coins, donuts.
V
By VetriciyaArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbowcandlecandlestickcardcartooncelebrationcoincoinscollectionconfetticulturecupcakedaviddecorationdesigndonutdoughnutdrawingdreidelfoodgarlandgiftgreetinghanukahanukkahhappyhebrewholidayiconillustrationisolatedisraeljewishjudaismjugmenorahoilreligionreligioussetstarsymboltorahtraditiontraditionalvectorwreath
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist