Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Handy house build diy bit set store latch tin lay white draw. Modern cartoon graphic vector line labor tape object container. Bright green color hand drawn key toolbag chest logo sign icon sketch art
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats