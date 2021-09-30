Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2081313430
Hands folded in the shape of a heart isolated on a white background. Love symbol. Vector illustration
C
By ChekmanDaria
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractamourarmartbackgroundblackbusinesscardcarecartooncommunicationconceptcouplecreativecutedaydesignelementfeelingfingerflatformgesturegraphichandhappyhearthumaniconillustrationisolatedlifelogolovemessagepeopleromanceromanticshapeshowingsignsilhouettesimplesweetsymboltogethervalentinevectorwhitewoman
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist