Image
Hand drawn mint spice vector drawing. Dried and fresh aroma leaves. Herbal peppermint ingredient, cooking flavor. Condiment engraved melissa illustration. Template label, packing design image
Ink hibiscus herbal illustration. Hand drawn botanical sketch style. Absolutely vector. Good for using in packaging - tea, condinent, oil etc - and other applications
Hand drawn graphic black flower iris line up
hand drawn tropical plant icons. Exotic engraved leaves and flowers. Isolated on white. Plumeria frangipany flowers and leaves on twig. Vintage style illustration. Use for exotic beach, wedding, party
Twig with apple blossom and leaves, outline simple doodle drawing with inscription, gravure style
Drawing of a branch of an apple tree in a graphic style on a white background. Graphic hand drawn drawing.
Vector hand drawn tropical plant icons. Exotic engraved leaves and flowers. Isolated on white. Plumeria frangipany flowers and leaves on twig. Vintage style illustration. exotic beach, wedding, party
Set of floral vector drawings. Apple blossom on a gray background. Vector floral illustration. Floral element on a gray background. Can be used for printing, websites, textiles, wrapping paper.

1604379643

1604379643

2128200563

Item ID: 2128200563

Hand drawn mint spice vector drawing. Dried and fresh aroma leaves. Herbal peppermint ingredient, cooking flavor. Condiment engraved melissa illustration. Template label, packing design image

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • EPS

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

V

valrylar