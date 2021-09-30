Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098729549
Hand drawn floral wreath with heart and leaves. Laurel botanical frame for monogram, wedding logo, invitation, postcard, and more. Vintage ornament vector illustration isolated on white background.
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
blackborderbotanicalbranchcertificatechampionclipartdecorationdesigndoodleelegantemblemfloralflowerframegraphicgreekhand drawnheartillustrationinvitationisolatedlabellaurelleafleaveslinelogolovemarriagemonogramnatureoliveornamentornateoutlinepatternplantrusticsilhouettesketchswagsymboltwigvectorvintageweddingwhitewreath
Categories: Nature, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist