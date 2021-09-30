Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2092604257
Hand drawing Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum) seamless pattern vector illustration.
Thailand
G
By Gondola
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbrownchinachinesecolordecorationdeliciousdesigndropflowingfoodfungifungusganodermaganoderma lucidumgraphichand drawnhealthhealthyherbherbaliconillustrationisolatedlingzhiliquidlucidummedical mushroommedicinalmedicinemushroomnaturalnaturenutritionorganicpatternplantreishisignsplashsuper foodsuperfoodsweetsymbolvectorwallpaperwhiteyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist