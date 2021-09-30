Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098052185
Grunge texture. Distress indigo rough trace. Delicate background. Noise dirty grunge texture. Mind-blowing artistic surface. Vector illustration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartisticbackgroundbeautybillboardblowingcleandelicatedesigndirtdirtydistresseffectfoamgraphicgrungegrunge texturegrungyhipsterindigoinkliquidmindmind blowingmodernnoiseoldoverlaypaintpaperretroroughrustyscratchsoapsplashsplatterstainsurfacetemplatetexturetexturisedtracevectorvintagewashwaterwetwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist