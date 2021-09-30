Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097629407
Grunge background is grey. Abstract scratched texture. Vector graffiti
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractageartartisticbackbeigebeliefbelieveclose-upcoloursconcretecontemplationcontemporarycrackdevotiondirtydisplaydynamicelegantfadedfaithfuturefuturisticgodgrainygreygrungegrungyhorizontalillustrationmaterialmodernmonochromeobsoletepaintedpanoramicpaperroughrusticsandscratchsparsestainedstuccotexturedvignettevintagewallpaperweatheredwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist