Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082427150
Green emerald background with organic leaves seamless pattern, cute textile design
O
By Olga Korica
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulchildishcolorfulcreativecreativitycutedecordecorationdecorativedesignemeraldfabricfantasyfashionflatfloral patternfootprintfreshgrassgreenhand drawnherbillustrationimprintleavesmodernmosaicnaivenatureorganicornamentpackagepackagingpatternplantseamlessseamless patternsimpletextiletiletrendyunevenvectorwallpaperwrapping paper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist