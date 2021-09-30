Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098726390
Golden mosaic of yellow for Georgia map, and golden metallic Georgia seal. Georgia map mosaic is created with randomized golden parts.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americanareabadgecaptioncollagecompositionconceptcountryfilledfinancialfractionsfragmentga stategeographicgeographicalgeographygeorgiageorgiangoldgoldenillustrationlandlocationluxurymapmessagemetalmetallicmosaicnationnationalpatternphraseplaceregionregionalrosettescattersealstampstatetexttexturetexturedtitletreasuryvectorwealthyellow
Similar images
More from this artist