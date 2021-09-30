Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098732141
Golden composition of yellow items for Donetsk Republic map, and golden metallic Assembled in Ukraine stamp. Donetsk Republic map composition is constructed of randomized golden parts.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assembleassembledbadgecaptioncertificatedcollagecomposedcompositionconceptcrafteddonbasdonedonetskfabricatedfinancialfragmentgeographicalgeographygoldgoldenguaranteeillustrationluhanskluxurymademanufacturemanufacturingmapmessagemetalmosaicpatternproductproductionregionregionalrepublicscattersealstamptexttexturetexturedtitletreasuryukraineukrainianvectoryellow
Similar images
More from this artist