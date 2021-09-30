Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098732159
Golden combination of yellow parts for Cambodia map, and golden metallic Cambodia seal. Cambodia map collage is constructed of randomized golden particles.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
badgecambodiacambodiancampuchiacaptioncollagecomposedcompositionconceptcountryemblemfilledfinancialfractionsfragmentgeographicgeographicalgeographygoldgoldenillustrationkampucheakhmerlandlocationluxurymapmessagemetalmetallicmosaicnationnationalpatternphraseplacerosettescattersealstampstatetexttexturetexturedtitletreasuryvectorwealthyellow
Similar images
More from this artist