Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098726387
Golden collage of yellow elements for Tibet map, and gold metallic Tibet seal print. Tibet map mosaic is composed of scattered gold elements.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
areabadgecaptionchinesecollagecomposedcompositionconceptemblemfilledfinancialfractionsfragmentgeographicgeographicalgeographygoldgoldenillustrationluxurymapmessagemetalmetallicmosaicmountainspatternphraseregionregionalrosettescattersealstampterritorytexttexturetexturedtibettitletreasuryvectorwealthyellow
Similar images
More from this artist