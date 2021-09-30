Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080946605
Gold line square frame, golden ball, pastel blue, white spots and golden brush strokes on a blue background. Vector design template for card, cover, poster.
J
By Jana M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbabybackgroundbirthdayblotbluebrushcardcelebratecelebrationcleancolorcutedecorationdecorativedesigndotdrawndropfoilframegentlegeometricgoldgraphicgreetinghandhappyholidayillustrationinvitationlightlineluxurymodernpartypostcardshapeshinysplashsprayingstainstrokesweettemplatevectorwaterwetwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist