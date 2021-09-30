Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083335532
Gold glitter confetti on a black background. Scattered in a circle are shiny particles, sand. Decorative element, golden zen. Luxury background for your design, postcard, vector
Y
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblackblingborderbrightchristmasconfettidecorationdecorativedusteffectelementgalaxyglamourglitterglitteringglossyglowglowinggoldgoldengolden zengrainholidaylightluxurymagicnewpaint strokespartypremiumrainrichsandsequinshimmershineshinysparklespraystarduststrasstexturetrailtwinklevectoryellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist