Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082803635
Gold Confetti on Red. Isolated Golden Dust Particles. Fluid Birthday Card. Random Bridal Backdrop. Vector Round Bokeh. Abstract Iridescent Background. Foil Border. Geometric Anniversary Backdrop.
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbangbigbirthdaybokehbordercardcarnivalchaoscloseupconfetticopy spacecurldecorationdecorativedesdustelementfallingfancyfestivalfireworkfoilframedgeometricgiftglitteringgoldgoldengreetinghappyillustrationiridescentisolatedluxurymagicmetallicnobodyparticlesroundseasonsequinsshapesparklesylvestertrianglesvectorvibrantyear
Categories: Business/Finance, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist