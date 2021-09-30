Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101812196
Glare white metallic decoration closeup New Year's Eve bauble hanging adornment traditional Merry Xmas wintertime ornament excellent. 3d rendering illustration
Y
By Yura Myrahko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbaublebrightcelebrationcheerchristmaschristmas ballchristmas balls vectorcirclecloseupdecemberdecordecorationdesignfestivegiftglassgleamingglowgreetinghappyholidayilluminationillustrationisolatedlightmerrynewnew years eveobjectsoldornamentprettyretro styleroundseasonseasonalshineshinyspherestar in a ballsymboltraditionalvectorvintagewhitewinteryear
Similar images
More from this artist