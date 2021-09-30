Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088977611
Girl in Santa red hat holding a gift wrapped box in her hands against the Christmas tree with decorations. Vintage engraving stylized drawing. Vector illustration
M
By Maisei Raman
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ballbeautifulblack and whitecartooncelebrationchristmascoloring bookdecorationsengravedengravingfemalefestivalgiftgingerbreadgirlgraphicgreetinghandshappyholdingholidayhollyhomeillustrationisolatedlinearmerrynew yearpersonportraitpresentpresentationreceiveredretrosanta hatseasonseasonalsignsmilesprucesymboltreevectorvintagewindowwinterwomanwrapped boxyoung
Similar images
More from this artist