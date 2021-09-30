Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090426446
Girl character holds hygiene items in her hands. Sticker of conscious consumption zero waste. Illustration of reusable feminine hygiene for menstruation. Eco friendly woman. Lifestyle labels.
O
By Olga Kinal
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultalternativebackgroundbeautifulcarecartooncaucasiancharacterconceptconsciousconsumptioncupcutecycledesigneco friendlyecologyenvironmentalfemalefeminineflatgirlgynecologyhand drawhandshealthhealthyhygieneiconillustrationinscriptionisolatedlabelslifestylemenstrualovariespadspeopleperiodpersonportraitreusablesmilestickerssymboltreatmentvectorwomanyoungzero waste
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist