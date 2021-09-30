Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2103605906
Gingham pattern checkered plaids black white color for t-shirt, Easter holiday, tablecloth, dress, fabric textile design. Vichy tartan seamless backgrounds with cute flowers. Vector 10 eps
H
By HIGOOD
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2abstractbackdropbackgroundblanketbluebrightcheckcheckeredchristmasclassicclothcolorcottondesigneasterfabricfashionfloralflowergeometricginghamgreenholidaylightlinenorangepastelpatternpicnicpinkpixelplaidprintredscarfscottishseamlessspringsummertableclothtartantextiletexturetraditionalvectorvichyvintagewhiteyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist