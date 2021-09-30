Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097253687
Geometrical shapes in irregular polka dots seamless repeat pattern. Random placed, vector retro all over print on dark blue background.
M
By MOJX Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractall over printaopartart decoartworkbackdropbackgroundbubblecirclecirclescolordecorationdesigndifferent sizeddotdotsdrawingfabricgeometricgeometricalgraphicgreenillustrationminimal printpackagingpaperpatternpolkapolka dotrandom placedrepeatretroroundseamlessseamless patternshapesimplespotstationerystripessurfacetexturetilevectorvery perivintagewallpaperwrapping paperyellow
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist